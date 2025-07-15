Commanders! 🫡



This update mostly brings performance improvements to the battlefield. ⚙️💥



We have dedicated our recent efforts to optimizing game performance:

✅ Fewer slowdowns

✅ Faster path calculation

✅ A much smoother Endless mode, even with massive enemy waves

✅ And most importantly: The speed-up option (speed x3) now works much more smoothly at all times, without affecting the effectiveness of your units in terms of targeting and damage.



As always, we have also taken the opportunity to fix a few bugs and fine-tune the balancing. ⚖️👾



Thank you for your patience and commitment. It's thanks to your support that we can continue to move the game in the right direction. 🫶 In fact, many of your comments have already been taken into account and incorporated into our ongoing improvements. 💭🛠️



Full patch details below:



Additions / Improvements: ✨

- Specific Defeat screen for Endless mode



Balance Changes: ⚖️

- Increased Durendal position - Flarium shells damage bonus from 150% to 225%

- Increased Durendal position - Exposed elements damage bonus from 50% to 75%

- Increased Scout hideout expertise discovery from 5 to 10

- Increased Super heavy pulse defense expertise shield bonus from 10% to 15%

- Increased Electric arc cannon expertise shield bonus from 5% to 15%

- Decreased Electric arc cannon - Overheated charges cost from 700 to 550

- Decreased Sanction cannon - Flak shells cost from 800 to 750

- Decreased Omega emitter - Optimized coils cost from 450 to 325

- Minor balancing changes for Endless mode above wave 60



Bug fixes: 👾

- Fixed an issue with Imperial Barracks not giving damage bonus while adjacent to HQ

- Fixed an issue with Bastion Efficiency II not being acquirable

- Fixed an issue with having lower damage while having low FPS or during Speed-Up

- Fixed an issue with long Foe spawn times during late game play