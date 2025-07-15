NOOBS ARE COMING IS OUT NOW!



You can grab the game right now for $4.79 instead of $7.99 thanks to the sweet 40% launch discount!





I'm also super honored to be joiningin a special "Complete the Set" bundle with our friends at

Brotato was the main inspiration for Noobs Are Coming — it’s one of the best games out there, and I'm beyond proud to be featured alongside it.

I want to give a huge THANK YOU to all the demo players and beta testers — your feedback and support have helped shape this game into something truly awesome after 37 updates on the Public Demo and 20 updates on the Private Beta!

I've been dreaming of releasing a roguelike on Steam for so long, and I can’t believe the day is finally here. It’s actually happening! :'D

Super excited to finally share this with you all, the game runs perfectly on Steam Deck btw ✅



If you enjoy the game, please consider:

Leaving a positive review (it really helps!)

Telling your friends (especially with co-op mode !)

Sharing it with your favorite content creators (Streamer Mode turns Twitch Chat into in-game noob enemy taunts and usernames!)

I'm having an absolute blast working on this game, and I’ll continue updating it with even more wild, crazy content. This is just the beginning.

Let’s make this launch a success 💥

Thank you so much, and most importantly — enjoy destroying some Noobs!