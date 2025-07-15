1. Fixed the issue that rich children from being late for class would be punished for standing

2. Newly added Superman mode, you can press the R key to pee while riding the somersault cloud

3. Fixed the poor child's version of being attacked by security guards when time is stationary

4. Optimized the prompt for buying a car, prompting the mobile phone key and summoning the car

5. Fixed a bug where a rich kid would drop out of the map if he teleported directly from school to the 4S store to buy props

6. Fixed a bug where a rich kid doesn't need to buy a property to get into the property directly

7. Optimized the interpolation of the 50 series, and now the 50 series interpolation supports 4 times the interpolation of the frame

8. Added a new main story of Xiao Hei buying an airplane, and there will be a prompt to buy things in the future

9. Fixed a bug where taking the subway back to school from the theater would turn into a poor kid

10. Added that throwing money will attract students around you, and follow the protagonist to move

11. The full crowdfunding list has been added to the thank you list