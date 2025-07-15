 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
15 July 2025 Build 19231859 Edited 15 July 2025 – 16:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

1. Fixed the issue that rich children from being late for class would be punished for standing

2. Newly added Superman mode, you can press the R key to pee while riding the somersault cloud

3. Fixed the poor child's version of being attacked by security guards when time is stationary

4. Optimized the prompt for buying a car, prompting the mobile phone key and summoning the car

5. Fixed a bug where a rich kid would drop out of the map if he teleported directly from school to the 4S store to buy props

6. Fixed a bug where a rich kid doesn't need to buy a property to get into the property directly

7. Optimized the interpolation of the 50 series, and now the 50 series interpolation supports 4 times the interpolation of the frame

8. Added a new main story of Xiao Hei buying an airplane, and there will be a prompt to buy things in the future

9. Fixed a bug where taking the subway back to school from the theater would turn into a poor kid

10. Added that throwing money will attract students around you, and follow the protagonist to move

11. The full crowdfunding list has been added to the thank you list

Changed files in this update

Depot 3380111
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link