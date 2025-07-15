This update brings a major refactor of the game’s internal logic. It not only eliminates numerous technical limitations but also lays a solid foundation for future major updates. New bugs have also been introduced — just so there’s something to fix later.
🚁 Drone Physics Fully Rewritten
Improved flight physics
More accurate drone behavior simulation
Improved hit registration
🛡️ New Mechanic: Vehicle Modules
Basic support added for external modules on enemy vehicles (e.g., electronic warfare modules)
These modules will become separate destructible targets in future updates
🔌 EW (Electronic Warfare) Modules
Some vehicles now have EW modules that jam signal around them
These modules can be destroyed with a precise hit
🛠️ Bug Fixes
Many existing bugs have been fixed and overall stability improved
Thank you to everyone who supports the project and shares feedback — more updates are on the way!
