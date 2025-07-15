This update brings a major refactor of the game’s internal logic. It not only eliminates numerous technical limitations but also lays a solid foundation for future major updates. New bugs have also been introduced — just so there’s something to fix later.

🚁 Drone Physics Fully Rewritten

Improved flight physics

More accurate drone behavior simulation

Improved hit registration

🛡️ New Mechanic: Vehicle Modules

Basic support added for external modules on enemy vehicles (e.g., electronic warfare modules)

These modules will become separate destructible targets in future updates

🔌 EW (Electronic Warfare) Modules

Some vehicles now have EW modules that jam signal around them

These modules can be destroyed with a precise hit

🛠️ Bug Fixes

Many existing bugs have been fixed and overall stability improved

Thank you to everyone who supports the project and shares feedback — more updates are on the way!