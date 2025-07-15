 Skip to content
15 July 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

This update brings a major refactor of the game’s internal logic. It not only eliminates numerous technical limitations but also lays a solid foundation for future major updates. New bugs have also been introduced — just so there’s something to fix later.

🚁 Drone Physics Fully Rewritten

  • Improved flight physics

  • More accurate drone behavior simulation

  • Improved hit registration

🛡️ New Mechanic: Vehicle Modules

  • Basic support added for external modules on enemy vehicles (e.g., electronic warfare modules)

  • These modules will become separate destructible targets in future updates

🔌 EW (Electronic Warfare) Modules

  • Some vehicles now have EW modules that jam signal around them

  • These modules can be destroyed with a precise hit

🛠️ Bug Fixes

  • Many existing bugs have been fixed and overall stability improved

Thank you to everyone who supports the project and shares feedback — more updates are on the way!

Changed files in this update

