6 August 2025 Build 19231759 Edited 6 August 2025 – 02:32:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Kaz's Adventure 2: Lost Souls - Standard Update \[V1.2.4] | Update Notes

  • Added Checkpoints to Level Editor

  • Added Gems to Level Editor (No affect on saved gem total)

  • Added Rising Platform to Level Editor (Rises and then lowers)

  • Added Classic CO-OP World 2 Tiles to Level Editor

  • Added Classic CO-OP World 2 Location to Level Editor

  • Added Classic World 4 Castle Tile to Level Editor

  • Added Classic Test Tile to Level Editor

  • Added Classic Zaz Enemy

  • Added Classic Kaki Enemy

  • Added Classic Frogo Enemy

  • Added Classic Crate to Level Editor

  • Added Numbers 6 to 9 into the Level Editor

  • Added 2 New Save Slots (Total Slots: 10)

  • Added Dash ability to the Level Editor player

  • Added QOL Animations to Level Editor page changes

  • Added QOL button shake when clicked

  • Added DLC 3 to Downloadable Content menu

  • Added Season Pass to Downloadable Content menu

  • Added Page 4 to the Level Editor

  • Added Race the Lava Level 12

  • Changed intro splash screen to Barlow Games 25 V2

  • Changed “Level Editor 2.0” name to “Level Editor”

  • Changed numbers in Level Editor to Page 4

  • Fixed Kaz spawning multiple times in Level Editor

  • Fixed audio volume issues when selecting a language

  • Fixed issue when French Language was selected it would prevent DLC from registering it as installed

