Kaz's Adventure 2: Lost Souls - Standard Update \[V1.2.4] | Update Notes
Added Checkpoints to Level Editor
Added Gems to Level Editor (No affect on saved gem total)
Added Rising Platform to Level Editor (Rises and then lowers)
Added Classic CO-OP World 2 Tiles to Level Editor
Added Classic CO-OP World 2 Location to Level Editor
Added Classic World 4 Castle Tile to Level Editor
Added Classic Test Tile to Level Editor
Added Classic Zaz Enemy
Added Classic Kaki Enemy
Added Classic Frogo Enemy
Added Classic Crate to Level Editor
Added Numbers 6 to 9 into the Level Editor
Added 2 New Save Slots (Total Slots: 10)
Added Dash ability to the Level Editor player
Added QOL Animations to Level Editor page changes
Added QOL button shake when clicked
Added DLC 3 to Downloadable Content menu
Added Season Pass to Downloadable Content menu
Added Page 4 to the Level Editor
Added Race the Lava Level 12
Changed intro splash screen to Barlow Games 25 V2
Changed “Level Editor 2.0” name to “Level Editor”
Changed numbers in Level Editor to Page 4
Fixed Kaz spawning multiple times in Level Editor
Fixed audio volume issues when selecting a language
Fixed issue when French Language was selected it would prevent DLC from registering it as installed
Changed files in this update