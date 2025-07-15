Fixes/Changes:
- Set new inventory up with loadouts (custom & preset)
- Helmet tap info now disappears when an item is released
- Grenades with pulled pins can no longer be stored in shoulder slots
- Pouches no longer open when firing static weapons
- Fixed guns that could load a magazine when it wasn't held
- Chest inventory properly affects movement, agility, speed, etc.
- Open bolt weapons behave properly when changing magazines (no longer chambers a round when the bolt is pulled back like with a closed bolt gun)
- Removed old inventory settings
- Fixed issue with rucksack not clearing saved loadout
- Revised checks for opening pouches
- Fixed injured/killed screen size
- Fixed items that were hard to grab from pouches
- Preset loadouts now use the rucksack
- Added Quad M14 mag to loadouts
- Lowered max rucksack capacity to 15KG
- Fixed multiple issues with V40 mini grenade
- Fixed lighting issues with rucksack
- Removed top pouch
---
NOTE:
Gun Truck is not available in this build yet because of a physics bug. There won't be an additional test build for it when it's fixed, it'll be included in the full release.
---
If you find any bugs, have any suggestions, or want to share your opinion, head down to the comments of this post or through any of the links below. Thank you all and good luck!
Discord
Subreddit
----------
Changed depots in test_build branch