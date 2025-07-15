Fixes/Changes:

Set new inventory up with loadouts (custom & preset)



Helmet tap info now disappears when an item is released



Grenades with pulled pins can no longer be stored in shoulder slots



Pouches no longer open when firing static weapons



Fixed guns that could load a magazine when it wasn't held



Chest inventory properly affects movement, agility, speed, etc.



Open bolt weapons behave properly when changing magazines (no longer chambers a round when the bolt is pulled back like with a closed bolt gun)



Removed old inventory settings



Fixed issue with rucksack not clearing saved loadout



Revised checks for opening pouches



Fixed injured/killed screen size



Fixed items that were hard to grab from pouches



Preset loadouts now use the rucksack



Added Quad M14 mag to loadouts



Lowered max rucksack capacity to 15KG



Fixed multiple issues with V40 mini grenade



Fixed lighting issues with rucksack



Removed top pouch



If you'd like to participate in this test build, follow the directions below:

Right click on PunjiVR in your Steam inventory



Select Properties > Betas



Click on the dropdown box next to Beta Participation



Select the test_build option



---



Follow steps 1-3 then select the default branch to revert back to the base build

---NOTE:Gun Truck is not available in this build yet because of a physics bug. There won't be an additional test build for it when it's fixed, it'll be included in the full release.---If you find any bugs, have any suggestions, or want to share your opinion, head down to the comments of this post or through any of the links below. Thank you all and good luck!