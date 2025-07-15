 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
15 July 2025 Build 19231693 Edited 15 July 2025 – 15:13:14 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Fixes/Changes:


  • Set new inventory up with loadouts (custom & preset)
  • Helmet tap info now disappears when an item is released
  • Grenades with pulled pins can no longer be stored in shoulder slots
  • Pouches no longer open when firing static weapons
  • Fixed guns that could load a magazine when it wasn't held
  • Chest inventory properly affects movement, agility, speed, etc.
  • Open bolt weapons behave properly when changing magazines (no longer chambers a round when the bolt is pulled back like with a closed bolt gun)
  • Removed old inventory settings
  • Fixed issue with rucksack not clearing saved loadout
  • Revised checks for opening pouches
  • Fixed injured/killed screen size
  • Fixed items that were hard to grab from pouches
  • Preset loadouts now use the rucksack
  • Added Quad M14 mag to loadouts
  • Lowered max rucksack capacity to 15KG
  • Fixed multiple issues with V40 mini grenade
  • Fixed lighting issues with rucksack
  • Removed top pouch


---

NOTE:
Gun Truck is not available in this build yet because of a physics bug. There won't be an additional test build for it when it's fixed, it'll be included in the full release.

---

If you find any bugs, have any suggestions, or want to share your opinion, head down to the comments of this post or through any of the links below. Thank you all and good luck!

Discord
Subreddit



----------


If you'd like to participate in this test build, follow the directions below:



  1. Right click on PunjiVR in your Steam inventory

  2. Select Properties > Betas

  3. Click on the dropdown box next to Beta Participation

  4. Select the test_build option

---

Follow steps 1-3 then select the default branch to revert back to the base build

Changed depots in test_build branch

View more data in app history for build 19231693
Depot 1900021
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link