Major 27 July 2025 Build 19231608 Edited 27 July 2025 – 20:33:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Includes Upscaling and Volumetric Godrays

- Supports for DLSS 4 and DLAA

- FSR 3.1.4 with supports to FSR 4 via Optiscaler

- 100% Scale resolution added in FSR AA and DLAA

- Volumetric GodRays with Lumen Support.

Changed files in this update

