Our programmers continued with bug fixing and thanks to them, we have a new hotfix update for you.

Hotfix #4 Patch Notes

Fixed an issue of certain floors not being rebuildable after a bombing

Fixed issue of the siren on a pole not working anymore

Fixed problems of AA guns potential entering a state of not intercepting planes

Fixed game breaking issue of decommissioning a plane and removing the runway in the process.

Investigated and fixed several game breaking issues when saving and loading

Fixed potential issues for planes not starting to or returning from missions This is a partial fix, we are still investigating other occurrences reported

Plane sounds no longer play when game is paused

Fixed the issue that disabling edge scrolling also disabled mouse wheel press camera rotation

Small balancing for HQ shipment options by popular demand Added 100 planks to shipment options from HQ Fuel shipment increased from 10 to 15

Addressed the description of the severity in the small bomber interception mission

List of known issues that we are working on:

Planes parking in the middle of the runway → We are currently testing different solutions to deal with this issue.

Save Game stability → We are currently testing a method of creating the save game that could lead to better stability.

Interruptions through missions results → we are working on an option that lets you decide how you want to be informed about the mission results (full report getting displayed automatically or you click yourself on the notification to see the report)

Camera moving to a wrong position in main menu → we are investigating the issue that some people get a black screen in main menu camera transitions.

Some people reported zombies on their bases → We currently don't know the cause of this issue, but obviously, we take it very seriously



We have more in our list based on the reports from the in-game feedback tool, Discord discussions and reviews.

If you have a problem with your save file: Come to our Discord server , we set up an extra channel where you can upload it so it’s easier for our programmers to check the file and find the cause of the issue.

AMA LIVESTREAM TOMORROW

We invite you to our AMA LIVESTREAM with the devs of Ground of Aces on Wednesday, 16th of July, at 10am PT / 7pm CEST. (Check your time zone.)



Blindflug CEO Moritz and our QA tester Kevin (who really knows the game from A to Z) will be livestreaming tomorrow on Twitch for a casual, open-end AMA livestream.



You have questions about our game? Join us tomorrow and ask us in the livechat. You will also get a PREVIEW of the NEW AIRPLANE that we are adding this week. 👀



Follow us on TWITCH to get a notification when we go live.



Thank you so much for playing!