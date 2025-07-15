 Skip to content
15 July 2025 Build 19231466
Update notes via Steam Community
✅ When creating a puddle, the first frame of the puddle creation could have the last sprite of the puddle animation for a split second
✅ Changed a spot where Rovella blocks you when carrying Renat
✅ Changed the sprite layer of the forest town columns

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3745531
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 3745532
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 3745533
  • Loading history…
