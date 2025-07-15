✅ When creating a puddle, the first frame of the puddle creation could have the last sprite of the puddle animation for a split second
✅ Changed a spot where Rovella blocks you when carrying Renat
✅ Changed the sprite layer of the forest town columns
v 0.9.931
