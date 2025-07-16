🗝️ Turn the key, share the chaos, and leave your mark

Hey workshop crew! Your launch‑day clips of wobbling planks and airborne paint cans have filled our springs with joy. Now we need your ultimate indie superpower: REVIEWS.

Why hit that “Write a Review” button?

Algorithm boost – More reviews = more players discover the game.

Real feedback – We can help you overcome challenges and enemies or answer any questions you have.

How to join the fun

Play an hour (or twenty). Grab a screenshot of your tightest near‑miss. Leave an honest Steam review—positive if A‑RED made you smile, constructive if he made you rage. Post the pic in our Share Fails & Victories thread!

🎁 BONUS: The 10 most creative reviews will be featured on our socials next week.

Quick links

Write a review → Click “Write a Review” on the right‑hand side of the Store page.

Tweet your clip → Use #A-REDReview and tag us @DojoSystem.

Thanks for every word, bolt, and meme. See you between planks and sparks!

💡 Psst… playing on PS4 or PS5? We’d love to hear from you too—leave a comment on the PS Store or show off your trophies on social media with the tag #A‑REDPS.