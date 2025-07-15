 Skip to content
15 July 2025 Build 19231449 Edited 16 July 2025 – 10:52:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Detectives,

We are thrilled to announce that Golden Idol Investigations: The Age of Restraint is now available! Priced at £4.99 / $4.99 / €5.89 for individual purchase, it is also included as the third DLC in the Detective Pass.

This new content introduces four brand-new scenarios set in an alien sci-fi world.

Welcome to ancient Lemuria. In this advanced society, technology is widespread, and deception is nearly impossible. However, the nature of human crime remains unchanged.


Prepare for the return of the speildance, can you decipher the dance of deception?

Head over to the product page here:

Hope investigating!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2716401
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2716403
  • Loading history…
DLC 3333860 Depot 3333860
  • Loading history…
Windows macOS DLC 3335340 Depot 3335341
  • Loading history…
