Detectives,



We are thrilled to announce that Golden Idol Investigations: The Age of Restraint is now available! Priced at £4.99 / $4.99 / €5.89 for individual purchase, it is also included as the third DLC in the Detective Pass.

This new content introduces four brand-new scenarios set in an alien sci-fi world.

Welcome to ancient Lemuria. In this advanced society, technology is widespread, and deception is nearly impossible. However, the nature of human crime remains unchanged.





Prepare for the return of the speildance, can you decipher the dance of deception?

Head over to the product page here:

Hope investigating!