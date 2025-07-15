Hi Talisman fans! ːBlueTalismanː ːTalProToadː

It's been a hot minute since we rolled out an announcement for Talisman: Digital Classic Edition, but today we launched a fresh patch for the game focused on resolving one issue - the crash caused by playing the game with the Steam Overlay enabled.

You should be able to download it via Steam now - if anyone is still having issues with crashes after downloading the patch, please leave a comment on this announcement or send an email with your PC specs to support@nomadgames.co.uk

An Update on the Talisman Steam Page

While we're talking about this patch, we wanted to touch on something that we'll be expanding upon fully in the future. Some of you will have noticed that back in February, the Talisman: Digital Classic Edition base game was removed from the search directory in Steam. Since earlier this month, the game is now relisted in Steam search, as part of the Talisman: Digital Classic Complete Collection.

These changes were made based on the feedback and popular demand that we heard from you all after the initial change. As for why these changes happened in the first place, Talisman is a licensed product, so there are certain things that are out of our control when it comes to what's allowed to be listed on different storefronts, requirements for how we present our titles and how that impacts our ongoing licenses with the physical board game publishers we work with.

Thanks to your feedback and some work on our end, we're pleased to be bringing back the previously removed from Steam search Talisman: Digital Classic Edition store page, even if it's in a slightly different way than before. Going forward, we're going to be pushing for and doing what we can to come up with solutions that give you all the best outcome while fulfilling our requirements to our license owners.

Thank you as always for your understanding and support! ːheartː