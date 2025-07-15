Greetings everyone !
We’re happy to launch today the official 4 Players STRAFTAT update FOR FREE. It includes both 2v2 and Free For All (1v1v1v1). Team matches can be 1v2 and 1v3 as well.
This was by far the most requested feature for the game since release back in october. We hope these new gamemodes will meet your expectations. Thanks for your patience.
NEW FEATURES
New Gamemodes : Teams, FFA (both : up to 4 players)
New lobby settings (Friendly fire, mid match joining, player outline)
Reworked and improved Main Menu interface
Lots of improvements on Logs in killfeed
Added 4 Player Spawn Points to each map
Weapon Randomizer Improvements (Customize weapon pool, spawn rate…)
Native Map Playlists
Added Speedometer (Enable in Graphics Options)
Map Playlists export/import (easy to share your playlists online)
Killcam improvements
New trailer for DLC
NEW DLC
STRAFTAT : Supporter Edition (9.99$)
This DLC unlocks :
Exclusive suits
Exclusive hats
Artbook PDF
Download link to blender files containing environment scenes.
By purchasing this DLC you help us fund the development of our next game (Babbdi2), as we will need external help from a freelance sound designer, animator, and more!
This helps us grow as a studio and speeds up the development.
Thank you <3
NEW MAPS
Free maps :
Gutenberg_00, Gutenberg_01 ( + Gutenberg_01_Alt)
valhalla_03, valhalla_04, valhalla_05
Parking
Sonova_Sewage, Sonova_RoadSide, Sonova_Chimney
DLC Exclusive maps (included in the STRAFTAT: Maps, Weapons and Hats DLC) :
(DLC Exclusive) Dragonfly_Fracture (+ Dragonfly_Fracture_Alt)
(DLC Exclusive) Dragonfly_Bowl (+ Dragonfly_Bowl_Alt)
(DLC Exclusive) Dragonfly_Earthscraper (+ Dragonfly_Earthscraper_Alt)
(DLC Exclusive) Dragonfly_Basalt (+ Dragonfly_Basalt_Alt)
(DLC Exclusive) Dragonfly_Abduction (+ Dragonfly_Abduction_Alt)
(DLC Exclusive) Dragonfly_Waterway (+ Dragonfly_Waterway_Alt)
(DLC Exclusive) Dragonfly_ADifferentPlace_01 (+ Dragonfly_ADifferentPlace_01_Alt)
(DLC Exclusive) Dragonfly_ADifferentPlace_02 (+ Dragonfly_ADifferentPlace_02_Alt)
(DLC Exclusive) Dragonfly_Stairway (+ Dragonfly_Stairway_Alt)
(DLC Exclusive) Dragonfly_IceSlide_01 + Dragonfly_IceSlide_02
(DLC Exclusive) Dragonfly_Depths (+ Dragonfly_Depths_Alt)
(DLC Exclusive) Dragonfly_Lancer (+ Dragonfly_Lancer_Alt)
(DLC Exclusive) Dragonfly_Vestige_Underwater_Alt
(DLC Exclusive) Dragonfly_Crusher_Underwater_Alt
(DLC Exclusive) Parking_1_alt, Parking_alt
The game now contains 300+ maps !!!
NEW WEAPONS
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Yangtse (fast, low-dmg smg)
Curved Knife (boosts jumping)
Kusma (fast, low-dmg assault rifle)
Impetus (fast movement knife)
FIXES AND TWEAKS
Made everything work with 4 players
Game is now way more bugfree than before thanks to many code refactors
Fixed barrels
Fixed host advantage
Fixed Tab Menu
Fixed invisible rockets
Fixed Explosives and Claymores cheesing at start of round
Fixed saving issues
Fixed Leaning animation issues
Fixed claymores infinite range
Fixed health display rounding error
Significant Maps Round algorithm fix (frequent repeating maps issue)
Much more :)
Join the official STRAFTAT discord server :
