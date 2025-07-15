Greetings everyone !



We’re happy to launch today the official 4 Players STRAFTAT update FOR FREE . It includes both 2v2 and Free For All (1v1v1v1). Team matches can be 1v2 and 1v3 as well.

This was by far the most requested feature for the game since release back in october. We hope these new gamemodes will meet your expectations. Thanks for your patience.





NEW FEATURES

New Gamemodes : Teams, FFA (both : up to 4 players)

New lobby settings ( Friendly fire , mid match joining, player outline)

Reworked and improved Main Menu interface

Lots of improvements on Logs in killfeed

Added 4 Player Spawn Points to each map

Weapon Randomizer Improvements (Customize weapon pool, spawn rate…)

Native Map Playlists

Added Speedometer (Enable in Graphics Options)

Map Playlists export/import (easy to share your playlists online)

Killcam improvements

New trailer for DLC

NEW DLC

STRAFTAT : Supporter Edition (9.99$)

This DLC unlocks :

Exclusive suits

Exclusive hats

Artbook PDF

Download link to blender files containing environment scenes.

By purchasing this DLC you help us fund the development of our next game (Babbdi2), as we will need external help from a freelance sound designer, animator, and more!



This helps us grow as a studio and speeds up the development.



Thank you <3



NEW MAPS

Free maps :

Gutenberg_00, Gutenberg_01 ( + Gutenberg_01_Alt)

valhalla_03, valhalla_04, valhalla_05

Parking

Sonova_Sewage, Sonova_RoadSide, Sonova_Chimney

DLC Exclusive maps (included in the STRAFTAT: Maps, Weapons and Hats DLC) :

(DLC Exclusive) Dragonfly_Fracture (+ Dragonfly_Fracture_Alt)

(DLC Exclusive) Dragonfly_Bowl (+ Dragonfly_Bowl_Alt)

(DLC Exclusive) Dragonfly_Earthscraper (+ Dragonfly_Earthscraper_Alt)

(DLC Exclusive) Dragonfly_Basalt (+ Dragonfly_Basalt_Alt)

(DLC Exclusive) Dragonfly_Abduction (+ Dragonfly_Abduction_Alt)

(DLC Exclusive) Dragonfly_Waterway (+ Dragonfly_Waterway_Alt)

(DLC Exclusive) Dragonfly_ADifferentPlace_01 (+ Dragonfly_ADifferentPlace_01_Alt)

(DLC Exclusive) Dragonfly_ADifferentPlace_02 (+ Dragonfly_ADifferentPlace_02_Alt)

(DLC Exclusive) Dragonfly_Stairway (+ Dragonfly_Stairway_Alt)

(DLC Exclusive) Dragonfly_IceSlide_01 + Dragonfly_IceSlide_02

(DLC Exclusive) Dragonfly_Depths (+ Dragonfly_Depths_Alt)

(DLC Exclusive) Dragonfly_Lancer (+ Dragonfly_Lancer_Alt)

(DLC Exclusive) Dragonfly_Vestige_Underwater_Alt

(DLC Exclusive) Dragonfly_Crusher_Underwater_Alt

(DLC Exclusive) Parking_1_alt, Parking_alt The game now contains 300+ maps !!!

NEW WEAPONS

Yangtse (fast, low-dmg smg)

Curved Knife (boosts jumping)

Kusma (fast, low-dmg assault rifle)

Impetus (fast movement knife)

FIXES AND TWEAKS

Made everything work with 4 players

Game is now way more bugfree than before thanks to many code refactors

Fixed barrels

Fixed host advantage

Fixed Tab Menu

Fixed invisible rockets

Fixed Explosives and Claymores cheesing at start of round

Fixed saving issues

Fixed Leaning animation issues

Fixed claymores infinite range

Fixed health display rounding error

Significant Maps Round algorithm fix (frequent repeating maps issue)

Much more :)

Join the official STRAFTAT discord server :

https://discord.gg/YG9EUY8rNy



