Major 15 July 2025 Build 19231361 Edited 15 July 2025 – 15:46:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Greetings everyone !

We’re happy to launch today the official 4 Players STRAFTAT update FOR FREE. It includes both 2v2 and Free For All (1v1v1v1). Team matches can be 1v2 and 1v3 as well. 

This was by far the most requested feature for the game since release back in october. We hope these new gamemodes will meet your expectations. Thanks for your patience.


--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

NEW FEATURES

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

  • New Gamemodes : Teams, FFA (both : up to 4 players)

  • New lobby settings (Friendly fire, mid match joining, player outline)

  • Reworked and improved Main Menu interface

  • Lots of improvements on Logs in killfeed

  • Added 4 Player Spawn Points to each map

  • Weapon Randomizer Improvements (Customize weapon pool, spawn rate…)

  • Native Map Playlists

  • Added Speedometer (Enable in Graphics Options)

  • Map Playlists export/import (easy to share your playlists online)

  • Killcam improvements

  • New trailer for DLC

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

NEW DLC

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

STRAFTAT : Supporter Edition (9.99$)

This DLC unlocks : 

  • Exclusive suits

  • Exclusive hats

  • Artbook PDF

  • Download link to blender files containing environment scenes. 

By purchasing this DLC you help us fund the development of our next game (Babbdi2), as we will need external help from a freelance sound designer, animator, and more!

This helps us grow as a studio and speeds up the development.

Thank you <3

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

NEW MAPS

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Free maps

  • Gutenberg_00, Gutenberg_01 ( + Gutenberg_01_Alt)

  • valhalla_03, valhalla_04, valhalla_05

  • Parking

  • Sonova_Sewage, Sonova_RoadSide, Sonova_Chimney

DLC Exclusive maps (included in the STRAFTAT: Maps, Weapons and Hats DLC) : 

  • (DLC Exclusive) Dragonfly_Fracture (+ Dragonfly_Fracture_Alt)

  • (DLC Exclusive) Dragonfly_Bowl (+ Dragonfly_Bowl_Alt)

  • (DLC Exclusive) Dragonfly_Earthscraper (+ Dragonfly_Earthscraper_Alt)

  • (DLC Exclusive) Dragonfly_Basalt (+ Dragonfly_Basalt_Alt)

  • (DLC Exclusive) Dragonfly_Abduction (+ Dragonfly_Abduction_Alt)

  • (DLC Exclusive) Dragonfly_Waterway (+ Dragonfly_Waterway_Alt)

  • (DLC Exclusive) Dragonfly_ADifferentPlace_01 (+ Dragonfly_ADifferentPlace_01_Alt)

  • (DLC Exclusive) Dragonfly_ADifferentPlace_02 (+ Dragonfly_ADifferentPlace_02_Alt)

  • (DLC Exclusive) Dragonfly_Stairway (+ Dragonfly_Stairway_Alt)

  • (DLC Exclusive) Dragonfly_IceSlide_01 + Dragonfly_IceSlide_02

  • (DLC Exclusive) Dragonfly_Depths (+ Dragonfly_Depths_Alt)

  • (DLC Exclusive) Dragonfly_Lancer (+ Dragonfly_Lancer_Alt)

  • (DLC Exclusive) Dragonfly_Vestige_Underwater_Alt

  • (DLC Exclusive) Dragonfly_Crusher_Underwater_Alt

  • (DLC Exclusive) Parking_1_alt, Parking_alt

    The game now contains 300+ maps !!!

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

NEW WEAPONS

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

  • Yangtse (fast, low-dmg smg)

  • Curved Knife (boosts jumping)

  • Kusma (fast, low-dmg assault rifle)

  • Impetus (fast movement knife)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

FIXES AND TWEAKS

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

  • Made everything work with 4 players

  • Game is now way more bugfree than before thanks to many code refactors

  • Fixed barrels

  • Fixed host advantage

  • Fixed Tab Menu

  • Fixed invisible rockets

  • Fixed Explosives and Claymores cheesing at start of round

  • Fixed saving issues

  • Fixed Leaning animation issues

  • Fixed claymores infinite range

  • Fixed health display rounding error

  • Significant Maps Round algorithm fix (frequent repeating maps issue)

  • Much more :)

Join the official STRAFTAT discord server :

https://discord.gg/YG9EUY8rNy


