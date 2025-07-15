Thanks for the reports and apologies for the issues that came up with the new update! Quickly fixed a few of the larger issues, with more fixes and stability to come
Fixes
Increased interaction range of all interactions to match the recently increased "use" interaction distance. This fixes things like harvesting or igniting kilns not working properly unless you are closer
Fixed cave underground display not triggering when entering
Fixed stick wattle and daub walls being invisible
Fixed wrong sunrise estimate text (30+ hours) when using accelerated seasons
Fixed pink squares appearing when igniting with flint when using the grass anti-aliasing graphics setting
Changed files in this update