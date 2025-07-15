 Skip to content
15 July 2025 Build 19231338 Edited 15 July 2025 – 14:46:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Thanks for the reports and apologies for the issues that came up with the new update! Quickly fixed a few of the larger issues, with more fixes and stability to come

Fixes

  • Increased interaction range of all interactions to match the recently increased "use" interaction distance. This fixes things like harvesting or igniting kilns not working properly unless you are closer

  • Fixed cave underground display not triggering when entering

  • Fixed stick wattle and daub walls being invisible

  • Fixed wrong sunrise estimate text (30+ hours) when using accelerated seasons

  • Fixed pink squares appearing when igniting with flint when using the grass anti-aliasing graphics setting

Changed files in this update

