 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
15 July 2025 Build 19231131 Edited 15 July 2025 – 14:26:29 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
up

Changed files in this update

Depot 3133561
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link