Patch Notes – v0.23
Save System
- Fixed offline save/load issues where progress could reset after quitting.
- Added automatic save backups (.bak files) before overwriting save data.
- Prevented crashes when loading corrupted or incomplete save files.
- Auto-saves on exit to ensure progress isn’t lost.
Achievements
- Fixed delayed achievements that only unlocked after restarting (rebirth, coin milestones, upgrades, etc.).
- Added live triggers for all achievement types:
- Taps
- Coins earned (active & passive income)
- Upgrades purchased
- Tradies hired
- ebirth milestones
- Site unlocks
- Sausage sandwich clicked
- Buffs used and stacked (multi-buff support)
- Promo code claimed buffs
- Fixed achievement unlocks failing if SaveGameManager.CurrentSave wasn’t ready.
- Added null protection for achievement toast popups to prevent rare UI crashes.
- RetroactiveUnlock now checks:
- Total coins earned
- Taps
- Upgrades
- Tradies
- Rebirth milestones
- Buffs owned (for promo code claim)
- Sausage clicks (if tracked)
Buff System
- Multi-buff stacking enabled — players can now activate multiple buffs simultaneously.
- Fixed buff effects not applying properly when multiple buffs were active.
- Buff timers now run independently, and ending one buff no longer cancels others.
- Added Active Buffs overlay showing all active buffs with remaining timers.
- Improved buff multiplier logic to avoid stacking/expiration conflicts.
Other Fixes
- Fixed Sausage Sandwich achievements not triggering.
- Added tracking for total sausage clicks (used for RetroactiveUnlock).
- Fixed Passive Income achievements not triggering from idle coin generation.
Notes
- This patch applies to both offline and leaderboard game modes.
- Yes, you can now truly become a Sausage Power Legend.
I've only done a quick test so any issues please tag me asap!
