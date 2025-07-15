 Skip to content
15 July 2025 Build 19231129
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch Notes – v0.23


Save System

  • Fixed offline save/load issues where progress could reset after quitting.
  • Added automatic save backups (.bak files) before overwriting save data.
  • Prevented crashes when loading corrupted or incomplete save files.
  • Auto-saves on exit to ensure progress isn’t lost.


Achievements

  • Fixed delayed achievements that only unlocked after restarting (rebirth, coin milestones, upgrades, etc.).
  • Added live triggers for all achievement types:
  • Taps
  • Coins earned (active & passive income)
  • Upgrades purchased
  • Tradies hired
  • ebirth milestones
  • Site unlocks
  • Sausage sandwich clicked
  • Buffs used and stacked (multi-buff support)
  • Promo code claimed buffs
  • Fixed achievement unlocks failing if SaveGameManager.CurrentSave wasn’t ready.
  • Added null protection for achievement toast popups to prevent rare UI crashes.
  • RetroactiveUnlock now checks:
  • Total coins earned
  • Taps
  • Upgrades
  • Tradies
  • Rebirth milestones
  • Buffs owned (for promo code claim)
  • Sausage clicks (if tracked)


Buff System

  • Multi-buff stacking enabled — players can now activate multiple buffs simultaneously.
  • Fixed buff effects not applying properly when multiple buffs were active.
  • Buff timers now run independently, and ending one buff no longer cancels others.
  • Added Active Buffs overlay showing all active buffs with remaining timers.
  • Improved buff multiplier logic to avoid stacking/expiration conflicts.


Other Fixes

  • Fixed Sausage Sandwich achievements not triggering.
  • Added tracking for total sausage clicks (used for RetroactiveUnlock).
  • Fixed Passive Income achievements not triggering from idle coin generation.


Notes

  • This patch applies to both offline and leaderboard game modes.
  • Yes, you can now truly become a Sausage Power Legend.


I've only done a quick test so any issues please tag me asap!

