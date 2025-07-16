Hello, everyone!

Our recent experimental tweaks are now live on the main branch.

Patch notes 2025-07-16 (main branch)

Removed the merch store button from the main menu as we are shutting down our current store soon.

Logs now include a unique, random machine identifier to facilitate diagnosing crash reports.

You can now provide us with your e-mail address on the crash screen. This helps in case we have some additional questions.

Fixed rare crashes occurring while autosaving. Hopefully for good.

Merch survey

As you can see in the patch notes above, we are shutting down our current merch store. At the same time, we’re exploring ideas for new official Timberborn merchandise, and we’ve put together a quick survey.

If you can spare 5 minutes, please check it out below and help us understand what Timberborn gadgets and apparel you want to see.

Take the merch survey

Thank you!