Stalkers!

We present you a list of changes included in today's patch fix:

– Removed NPC "Guide" in Gourmet Village.

– Reduced volume of NPC "UNION Technician” in Liubech solo dungeon.

– Added a cash reward to the story quests “Resetting the voltage”, “For the good of Liubech”, “Curfew”, “Vaccination against the Unknown”, “In Three Pines”.

– Increased the amount of ammo given out as a reward in almost all story missions in Liubech.

– Fixed some typos in the game texts.

– Changed Viktor Serebryakov's profession to the correct one: \[UNION] stockman.

– Fixed an issue that made it impossible to complete the “Seize the contraband” quest.

– Fixed the logic of the quest “Two of a kind”, now you can talk to Mikulo about the quest at any time.

– Panich can take players to Vesuvius again (for the “UNION” reputation).

– Fixed a bug with incorrect operation of the device in the “Resetting the voltage” task for English and Chinese localizations.

– The achievement "It's dangerous in hallways" has been moved from the hallways in Liubech to the hallways in Liubech Outskirts.

– Fixed an issue with filtering Premium Subscription in Account Storage.

– Reduced muzzle flash when firing from Steyr AUG A2 with a flashhider attached.

Sincerely,

Stay Out Team