English##########Content################[Dana Shelter]Added more dialogs for Count Ragnvald.[Dana Shelter]Added a new NPC in this area[Credit]Added my grandfather to the "in memory of" section.[The Siege of Dana]Story slightly progressed.[Wiki]Updated the wiki page of The Siege of Dana.[Asset]Added art assets for a new type of machine enemy.简体中文##########Content################【达那避难所】为拉格瓦尔德伯爵加入了更多的台词。【达那避难所】在该区域加入了一个新的NPC【制作名单】将祖父加入到了【纪念逝者】部分。【达那围城战】剧情略微推进。【维基】更新了【达那围城战】页面。【美术资源】为一种新的机械敌人加入了美术资源。