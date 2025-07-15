Update, Version 20250715
Update notes via Steam Community
English
##########Content################
[Dana Shelter]Added more dialogs for Count Ragnvald.
[Dana Shelter]Added a new NPC in this area
[Credit]Added my grandfather to the "in memory of" section.
[The Siege of Dana]Story slightly progressed.
[Wiki]Updated the wiki page of The Siege of Dana.
[Asset]Added art assets for a new type of machine enemy.
简体中文
##########Content################
【达那避难所】为拉格瓦尔德伯爵加入了更多的台词。
【达那避难所】在该区域加入了一个新的NPC
【制作名单】将祖父加入到了【纪念逝者】部分。
【达那围城战】剧情略微推进。
【维基】更新了【达那围城战】页面。
【美术资源】为一种新的机械敌人加入了美术资源。
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Neolithic-To the End Content Depot 1519141
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update