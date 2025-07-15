Menu Visual UpdateThe main menu now uses a new font, along with improved settings for better synergy between fonts. The black background in the gameplay settings screen is gone, and now when you hover over an option, it enlarges for better visual feedback.
Store ChangesThe store now displays the price of items on a black background at the bottom center of the screen, making it easier to read and understand how much each item costs.
Card ChangesCards now have a black background behind their descriptions for improved readability.
Third Boss ChangesThe boss of the third region no longer allows you to walk between rooms while it's still alive.
Second Boss ChangesTo improve visibility, a red exclamation mark now appears on the edge of the screen to indicate where the second boss is coming from.
Weapon Pickup UpdateA small visual effect has been added when you pick up a weapon.
Death MarkerNow, when you die, a skull will appear at the location where you were defeated.
Changed files in this update