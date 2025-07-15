Menu Visual Update The main menu now uses a new font, along with improved settings for better synergy between fonts. The black background in the gameplay settings screen is gone, and now when you hover over an option, it enlarges for better visual feedback.



Store Changes The store now displays the price of items on a black background at the bottom center of the screen, making it easier to read and understand how much each item costs.



Card Changes Cards now have a black background behind their descriptions for improved readability.



Third Boss Changes The boss of the third region no longer allows you to walk between rooms while it's still alive.



Second Boss Changes To improve visibility, a red exclamation mark now appears on the edge of the screen to indicate where the second boss is coming from.



Weapon Pickup Update A small visual effect has been added when you pick up a weapon.



Death Marker Now, when you die, a skull will appear at the location where you were defeated.