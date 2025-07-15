 Skip to content
15 July 2025 Build 19230841
Update notes via Steam Community

Menu Visual Update

The main menu now uses a new font, along with improved settings for better synergy between fonts. The black background in the gameplay settings screen is gone, and now when you hover over an option, it enlarges for better visual feedback.

Store Changes

The store now displays the price of items on a black background at the bottom center of the screen, making it easier to read and understand how much each item costs.

Card Changes

Cards now have a black background behind their descriptions for improved readability.

Third Boss Changes

The boss of the third region no longer allows you to walk between rooms while it's still alive.

Second Boss Changes

To improve visibility, a red exclamation mark now appears on the edge of the screen to indicate where the second boss is coming from.

Weapon Pickup Update

A small visual effect has been added when you pick up a weapon.

Death Marker

Now, when you die, a skull will appear at the location where you were defeated.

