Weapon Swapping Bug

I added a small variable that allows players to disable/enable the mouse scroll wheel. A player was experiencing trouble when playing with a trackpad, and my hope is that this will allow the game to be played without causing said trouble.

If you are not having trouble with the weapons swapping at random, there is nothing for you in this update, move along...

How to Update Settings

Right now you can only change the setting in the configuration file.



Before you can edit the file, you need to update it by opening the game, going to Options > Video Options change any setting, then click "Restart." Now the new thing will be added to the configuration file.



Go to "C:\\Users\\-Your_Username-\\AppData\\Local\\Star_Explorers"



Open the "options_1.cfg" file.



The last line will have the following text:



enable/disable scroll wheel,1



Change the 1 to -1 (NOT ZERO)



Save the file and restart Star Explorers.

Now you broke your scroll wheel, congratulations!



What's a Scroll Wheel Precious?

The scroll wheel does two things in the game. First it allows you to zoom in and out of your star chart. I've tested this and it's still perfectly usable without zooming manually. The other thing it does is swap weapons when you are away from your ship. Instead of manually scrolling through weapons, just use the number keys 1-4 to choose the weapon (1 for the scanning device, 2-4 for equipped weapons).



Hopefully this will prevent the weapon swapping bug and allow the game's myriad other bugs to come back to the forefront!