15 July 2025
Update notes via Steam Community
Thanks for playing Word Play, and thanks for your bug reports on Discord.

This patch is focused on fixing some of the more critical errors, including a few game breaking bugs.

- Fixed "Fill all the additional tile slots on the board, for the first word of each round" not working when resuming save game

- Fixed "Fill any unused Upgrade slots with random Common Upgrades" not working when resuming save game

- Fixed problems with "S and Z can be used interchangeably"

- Fixed problems with "Any word can start with RE"

- Fixed problems with + tiles and wildcards in the same word

- Fixed controller issue: you can now quickly drag a tile onto an upgrade card by pressing right trigger

- Fixed issue with "Swap a tile with a Vowel from the Letter Bag" and "Y is always considered a Vowel"

- Fixed issue with "If the word has at least three different Vowels, multiply the Final Score by 2" and "Y is always considered a Vowel"

- Fixed issue with "If you run out of Plays, get five more and keep playing" and the Special Round "Submit the highlighted tile or lose 2 Plays"

- Fixed crash if you destroy all of your tiles

- Fixed visual issue with pressing return too quickly while typing

Cheers! More to come in the coming days.

