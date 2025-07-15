Thanks for playing Word Play, and thanks for your bug reports on Discord.



This patch is focused on fixing some of the more critical errors, including a few game breaking bugs.



- Fixed "Fill all the additional tile slots on the board, for the first word of each round" not working when resuming save game



- Fixed "Fill any unused Upgrade slots with random Common Upgrades" not working when resuming save game



- Fixed problems with "S and Z can be used interchangeably"



- Fixed problems with "Any word can start with RE"



- Fixed problems with + tiles and wildcards in the same word



- Fixed controller issue: you can now quickly drag a tile onto an upgrade card by pressing right trigger



- Fixed issue with "Swap a tile with a Vowel from the Letter Bag" and "Y is always considered a Vowel"



- Fixed issue with "If the word has at least three different Vowels, multiply the Final Score by 2" and "Y is always considered a Vowel"



- Fixed issue with "If you run out of Plays, get five more and keep playing" and the Special Round "Submit the highlighted tile or lose 2 Plays"



- Fixed crash if you destroy all of your tiles



- Fixed visual issue with pressing return too quickly while typing



Cheers! More to come in the coming days.