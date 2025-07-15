Thanks for playing Word Play, and thanks for your bug reports on Discord.
This patch is focused on fixing some of the more critical errors, including a few game breaking bugs.
- Fixed "Fill all the additional tile slots on the board, for the first word of each round" not working when resuming save game
- Fixed "Fill any unused Upgrade slots with random Common Upgrades" not working when resuming save game
- Fixed problems with "S and Z can be used interchangeably"
- Fixed problems with "Any word can start with RE"
- Fixed problems with + tiles and wildcards in the same word
- Fixed controller issue: you can now quickly drag a tile onto an upgrade card by pressing right trigger
- Fixed issue with "Swap a tile with a Vowel from the Letter Bag" and "Y is always considered a Vowel"
- Fixed issue with "If the word has at least three different Vowels, multiply the Final Score by 2" and "Y is always considered a Vowel"
- Fixed issue with "If you run out of Plays, get five more and keep playing" and the Special Round "Submit the highlighted tile or lose 2 Plays"
- Fixed crash if you destroy all of your tiles
- Fixed visual issue with pressing return too quickly while typing
Cheers! More to come in the coming days.
Bug Fixes - 1.02
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3586661
- Loading history…
macOS Depot 3586662
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update