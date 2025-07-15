 Skip to content
15 July 2025 Build 19230702 Edited 15 July 2025 – 14:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Thank you to the colleagues from abroad for your suggestions for improvement. (づ￣3￣)づ╭❤~ We hope that everyone can offer more opinions. We will also strive to optimize our game to ensure a better gaming experience for all of you!

Update Content:

1. Optimized the issue where the sound becomes too faint and hard to hear when the audio track percentage is low.

2. Optimized the problem of the character names for small animals being too few.

3. Optimized the issue where there was no language selection after launching the new game

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3557691
