Thank you to the colleagues from abroad for your suggestions for improvement. (づ￣3￣)づ╭❤~ We hope that everyone can offer more opinions. We will also strive to optimize our game to ensure a better gaming experience for all of you!

Update Content:

1. Optimized the issue where the sound becomes too faint and hard to hear when the audio track percentage is low.

2. Optimized the problem of the character names for small animals being too few.

3. Optimized the issue where there was no language selection after launching the new game