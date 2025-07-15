Comrades!

We’re excited to announce that as a result of the Party’s recent efforts, Contraband Police now has full support for the Steam Deck! From now on, officers serving away from their posts can continue defending the borders of Acaristan!

The list of changes we've implemented is quite extensive — here are the most important ones:

Documents

We’ve introduced a magnifying glass system that lets you zoom in on documents for better inspection.

Duty Handbook

Using the handbook is now much clearer — it can now be opened across the full width of the Duty Folder.

Update 10.7.0

In this update, we’ve introduced minor controller handling adjustments in preparation for the upcoming console release. We also fixed several player-reported issues related to inspections and shootouts.

Thank you for your continued support and suggestions — as always, we could count on you to help us improve the game!

Glory to Acaristan!

Crazy Rocks Team