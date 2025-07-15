This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Thank you to the player friends "@猫车の苍蓝星@月正好@柏椽@胡辣汤" for your suggestions. (づ￣3￣)づ╭❤~ We hope that everyone can offer more opinions. We will also strive to optimize our game to ensure a better gaming experience for all of you!

We will also promptly optimize and fix any issues raised by other players and community members. Please give our development team some time to work on it~

Update Content:

1. Fixed the issue where small animals' data being deleted did not clear, resulting in the problem where the small animals would get stuck moving in place.

2. Fixed the issue where the card-drawing page could not fill the entire screen in portrait mode.

3. Fixed the issue where small animals would get stuck when opening the dialogue.

4. Fixed the issue where small animals would float and move when being expelled from the sofa.