Pool Party Forsburn Mid-Month Skin

NO RUNNING BY THE POOL - or you’ll get smoked! Forsburn is ready to join the party in our latest bundle that includes the Pool Party Forsburn skin, emote, icon, and the brand new whistle taunt. The bundle also includes 25,000 coins and 250 Aether bucks. This Epic level skin also features new custom VFX and victory music!

Intermediate Tutorials

Intermediate Tutorials are here! These tutorials will go over movement, offense, and defense at a higher level than our Beginner Tutorials, so be sure to check them out and up your game to the next level!

We’re still hard at work on the Advanced Tutorials, so stay tuned for those and master the beginner and intermediate lessons in the meantime.

Next EU R2CS Event: Citilab Smashfest

The first big LAN event of the freshly announced EU R2CS, Citilab Smashfest, is right around the corner! Located in Barcelona, Spain, this event kicks off July 26-28th. Rep the event and show your support with the brand new Citifest palette for Lovers Zetterburn. If you buy the bundle but already own the base skin, you’ll receive an Aether Bucks refund to make it even just like with our other bundles. Keep an eye out for more circuit palettes in the future as Europe is just getting started!

This palette is FREE for all players attending Citilab Smashfest. You can check out upcoming & past events and the region leaderboards on our official league page .

August NA R2CS Events: Evo, Supernova, & Collision

In North America, August is kicking off with two massive events on back to back weekends. EVO 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada (August 1-3), followed by Supernova in Chantilly, Virginia (Aug 7-10). We’ve been selling the EVO Olympia skin here , and now we’re excited to share the Supernova Slam Dunk Ranno palette!

Pick up the colorful palette in game to rep Supernova. If you buy the bundle but already own the base skin, you’ll receive an Aether Bucks refund to make it even just like with our other bundles. This palette is FREE for all players attending Supernova.



August is an action packed month that also includes a third LAN event - Collision 2025 (Aug 22-24) in Secaucus, NJ. Keep an eye out for their circuit palette coming soon.



You can check out upcoming & past events and the region leaderboards on our official league page .

New Shop Items

Coming to the Buck and Coin Shop with today’s patch are three new palettes, six new icons, and three new emotes:

Cool Blue Absa

Sunny Fleet Palette

Zebra Palette

Avatar Clairen Icon

Avatar Ranno Icon

Avatar Hopslop Icon

Popsicle Icon

Warpool Toys Icon

Pool Party Fleet Icon

Pool Party Fleet Emote

Plippaw Glamour Emote

Hopslop Scream Emote

Gameplay and Balance Updates

Right stick inputs will now be processed before grab/parry inputs. This is extremely niche, but makes it so a buffered DACUS input will result in a DACUS instead of a dash grab.

Ledge grab lockout is now applied when jumping from ledge. Ledge grab lockout usually only applies when you release ledge. It's why you don't instantly regrab ledge when releasing it. Normally, ledge jumps wouldn't need to activate this lockout, but Absa’s unique stats required an adjustment.

Bug Fix: Universal knockdown hurtboxes will now be properly deleted when transitioning from knockdown to a custom state, like Wrapped or Frozen.

Known Issue: Arcade mode victory jingles aren’t always playing correctly. We're researching the cause and will fix this as soon as we can.

Bug fix: Getup Attack damage: 9% > 6% This damage was adjusted for other characters in a previous patch but Etalus was unintentionally left at 9%.

