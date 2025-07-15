🛠 Patch Notes:

Improved road generation method, which should have a positive impact on hardware performance



Improved vehicle listings portal functionality*:

After scheduling a meeting and returning to the homepage, filters now remain active

Clearing filters correctly resets the search results

Fixed photo popup - clicking outside the image area no longer closes the popup





Fixed video display in tutorials – no longer shows a frame from the previously played tutorial



In the meantime, we invite you to check out the forum thread where we gather your feedback and ideas for future updates: