🛠 Patch Notes:
- Improved road generation method, which should have a positive impact on hardware performance
- Improved vehicle listings portal functionality*:
- After scheduling a meeting and returning to the homepage, filters now remain active
- Clearing filters correctly resets the search results
- Fixed photo popup - clicking outside the image area no longer closes the popup
- Fixed video display in tutorials – no longer shows a frame from the previously played tutorial
*We also wanted to mention how to return to the main page from the product page - simply click on "Home" in the breadcrumbs above the image section, use the "Home" button on the red bar, or press the ESC key.
In the meantime, we invite you to check out the forum thread where we gather your feedback and ideas for future updates:
https://steamcommunity.com/app/2404880/discussions/0/604157805816993720/
