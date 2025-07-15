 Skip to content
15 July 2025 Build 19230352 Edited 15 July 2025 – 13:26:30 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

What's Changed?

  • Health bar UI updated.

  • Player camera is closer.

  • All gun recoil has been reduced, making guns more accurate.

  • More Loot boxes on the island.

What's New?

  • New SFX volume slider setting.

  • New Ammo loot box

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 3700411
