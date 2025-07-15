 Skip to content
15 July 2025 Build 19230306 Edited 15 July 2025 – 13:19:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Bug fixes and improvements for Invasion game mode
- Marines can avoid plasma grenades
- Fixes some collision issues in Forge maps
- Fixes an issue with Plasma Pistol and Plasma Rifle ammunitions
- Spartans AI improvements
- Bug fixes and other improvements

Changed files in this update

Spartan Firefight Content Depot 1493531
