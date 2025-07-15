📢 Hello Farm Managers! 🚜
➡️First content update is here⬅️
We bring to you 7 new resources:
- Waste
- Compost
- Linen Fabric
- Cotton Fabric
- Jute Fabric
- Wool felt
- Alpaca wool flannel
Your spoiled crops change now into Waste, which can be processed into our first new building!
Composting Facility
Allows you to create Compost, a new type of fertilizer. And of course, you can use it on your fields or sell it to other farmers.
You can unlock it by completing the “Nothing Goes to Waste” Training.
You can check when your crops will change into Waste in the Plant Compendium under Product expires.
Choose up to 5 different fabrics to create in your own
Textile Factory
You're just one Training (“Light Industry”) away from being able to create beautiful textiles
Flax ➡️ Linen Fabric
Cotton ➡️Cotton Fabric
Jute ➡️ Jute Fabric
Sheep Wool ➡️ Wool felt
Alpaca Wool ➡️Alpaca wool flannel
To hone your skills, we created two scenarios focused on new buildings.
The Promised Land
Nothing dies, everything returns
After completing them, you’ll earn two new Achievements.
We warmly invite you to play, review, stream, and share your videos using #farmmanagerworld #TimeToFarm🌾
Besides that, we are consistently listening to your feedback on our Discord and Steam.
Here's the list of Fixes and Adjustments that we made besides the new content:
Adjusted America's small Warehouse to fit the grid better
Added panel to Field Modal to inform about seasonal staff join during work mechanic.
Added new label to save to mark it as multiplayer host/client.
Multiplayer Client saves can no longer be loaded as single player saves.
Changed translations for Earn Money scenario condition to have "Earn X" instead of "Have X" in its Header in order to be more precise.
Changed translations for Advanced Glasshouse training regarding having seeded plants inside glasshouses.
Fixed issue that caused 'Purchased All Vehicles' achievement to not trigger after last vehicle purchase (had to wait for next day).
"Skip tutorial" button in Europe Campaign should now skip more steps.
Updated animals conditions (and their translations) in scenarios to be more precise with "Have" or "Buy/Breed" tasks.
Fixed issue where production buildings would sometimes take more resources than necessary.
Back to menu button will now show different message than to "quit" the game.
"Quit Game" panel should now have centered text instead of left-aligned.
Removed 'Water' resource from market, warehouse manager, supply demand and - buildings (resource had no purpose).
Fixed issue where bought machines could be offset from parking spaces and nothing could be done about them.
Trying to destroy electric pole from Europe's Campaign step too soon, will now have message.
Adjusted some tutorial highlights in campaigns (Hiring Seasonal Staff, Glasshouse temperature, Training Manager).
Fixed issue where Item & Animal Autotrade buttons worked if autotrade options were not selected.
Fixed issue in Europe Campaign where all of Staff would have only Shipping ability even after completing task with assigning to Owner's House.
New bundle:
