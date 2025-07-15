📢 Hello Farm Managers! 🚜

➡️First content update is here⬅️

We bring to you 7 new resources:

- Waste

- Compost

- Linen Fabric

- Cotton Fabric

- Jute Fabric

- Wool felt

- Alpaca wool flannel

Your spoiled crops change now into Waste, which can be processed into our first new building!

Composting Facility



Allows you to create Compost, a new type of fertilizer. And of course, you can use it on your fields or sell it to other farmers.

You can unlock it by completing the “Nothing Goes to Waste” Training.

You can check when your crops will change into Waste in the Plant Compendium under Product expires.

Choose up to 5 different fabrics to create in your own



Textile Factory



You're just one Training (“Light Industry”) away from being able to create beautiful textiles

Flax ➡️ Linen Fabric

Cotton ➡️Cotton Fabric

Jute ➡️ Jute Fabric

Sheep Wool ➡️ Wool felt

Alpaca Wool ➡️Alpaca wool flannel

To hone your skills, we created two scenarios focused on new buildings.

The Promised Land



Nothing dies, everything returns

After completing them, you’ll earn two new Achievements.

We warmly invite you to play, review, stream, and share your videos.



Besides that, we are consistently listening to your feedback on our Discord and Steam.



Here's the list of Fixes and Adjustments that we made besides the new content: