See the upcoming changes with the release of Y10S2.3.





DUAL FRONT

Added operators: Nokk, Jager, and Aruni.

Removed operators: Bandit, Vigil, and Castle.

BUG FIXES

GAMEPLAY

FIXED - Cannot rappel on a section of the wall located at B3 Exterior, in Dual Front.



FIXED - Attackers can rappel through the roof on Outback.



FIXED - Players are able to crash ongoing games with Castle's Armor Panel.





USER EXPERIENCE

FIXED - Some surfaces and hatches on the first floor are not removed in Caster Cam view.



FIXED - Reload UI remains on HUD for the entire round after canceling the reload animation.



FIXED - The Equip and Favorite buttons are missing in the fullscreen victory celebrations view.



FIXED - The entire INSPIRATION elite bundle automatically equips after equipping the elite skin on Mira's Black Mirror gadget during the selection phase.



FIXED - The entire PANZERSTARKE elite bundle automatically equips after equipping the elite skin on Blitz's G52-Tactical Shield during the selection phase.



FIXED - The entire MTG MK.II elite bundle automatically equips after equipping the elite skin on Montagne's Le Roc Shield during the selection phase.



FIXED - Bans from the first phase are not displayed when joining a Custom Pro League Playlist match during the second ban phase.



AUDIO

FIXED - Sound effects are missing when the 2F Kitchen floor is destroyed by an operator in Dual Front.



FIXED - Sound effects don't play when a drone is destroyed.



---



Join the discussion on X, Instagram, Reddit, Discord, Facebook, and TikTok. Encountering a bug? Report your experience at R6Fix.