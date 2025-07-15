 Skip to content
15 July 2025 Build 19230218 Edited 15 July 2025 – 13:06:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

See the upcoming changes with the release of Y10S2.3.

DUAL FRONT

  • Added operators: Nokk, Jager, and Aruni.

  • Removed operators: Bandit, Vigil, and Castle.

 

BUG FIXES

GAMEPLAY

FIXED - Cannot rappel on a section of the wall located at B3 Exterior, in Dual Front.

FIXED - Attackers can rappel through the roof on Outback.

FIXED - Players are able to crash ongoing games with Castle's Armor Panel.

USER EXPERIENCE

FIXED - Some surfaces and hatches on the first floor are not removed in Caster Cam view.
           

FIXED - Reload UI remains on HUD for the entire round after canceling the reload animation.

FIXED - The Equip and Favorite buttons are missing in the fullscreen victory celebrations view.

FIXED - The entire INSPIRATION elite bundle automatically equips after equipping the elite skin on Mira's Black Mirror gadget during the selection phase.

FIXED - The entire PANZERSTARKE elite bundle automatically equips after equipping the elite skin on Blitz's G52-Tactical Shield during the selection phase.

FIXED - The entire MTG MK.II elite bundle automatically equips after equipping the elite skin on Montagne's Le Roc Shield during the selection phase.

FIXED - Bans from the first phase are not displayed when joining a Custom Pro League Playlist match during the second ban phase.

AUDIO

FIXED - Sound effects are missing when the 2F Kitchen floor is destroyed by an operator in Dual Front.

FIXED - Sound effects don't play when a drone is destroyed.


---

