Bug Fixes
Fixed an issue where card effects were not being displayed correctly in the deck or other views.
UI Improvements
Adjusted the position of mudra description windows to prevent them from appearing off-screen in certain cases.
Update – July 15, 2025
Update notes via Steam Community
