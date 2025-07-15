 Skip to content
15 July 2025 Build 19230158 Edited 15 July 2025 – 13:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Bug Fixes
Fixed an issue where card effects were not being displayed correctly in the deck or other views.

UI Improvements
Adjusted the position of mudra description windows to prevent them from appearing off-screen in certain cases.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3041131
