15 July 2025 Build 19230027 Edited 15 July 2025 – 18:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
String added.

It can be used in fabric making. It is obtained from sheep.

Fabric added.

It is obtained from strings. It is used in making clothes.

Added clothes

It helps to keep body temperature stable when worn.

The quantities of some items have been changed.


Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2101881
