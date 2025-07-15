What was happening is that some of the items had spaces, which does not work for Python object. So, I had put name in, but did not put in a check to make sure that is ignore when loading thumbnails. That has been fixed. Additionally, items were missing in Madison Prologue in Demons and Mage (Only Continue would appear) as well as other similar screens. This has been resolved. Finally, Bria english class in Day 2 in the Sex Gallery would crash for lack of d2classes. I have added that in, and should now work just fine. :)