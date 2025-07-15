⛏️ It was a heck of a diggin', Miners! ⚒️



And now, Season 39 of Gold Mining Simulator has come to an end! 🎉

Looking at the activity and dedication of our players, we would like to express a huge gratitude to everyone who took part in another exciting season. You're the heart of this game, and without you, it wouldn't be what it is today.

Big congrats to all the winners! Let’s check out our Gold Results! 🏆

Big thanks for the Top 50 MAX GOLD and SEASONAL as well! 💪

MAX GOLD:



SEASONAL:



This season, we announced that you rank top 50 for DLC and top 10 for non DLC leaderboard at the end of the season, you’ll earn the Neon skin for the Small Excavator! And if you Collected all 22 crates, you’ll unlock the Quad Hot Rod

Once again, congrats to all the winners! 🏆🎉!

