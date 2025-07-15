 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
15 July 2025 Build 19229983 Edited 15 July 2025 – 12:52:28 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Change:
·Adjusted the display position of the text, now the text description always appears centered above the trigger.

·Adjusted the triggering range of the transmission device to avoid triggering transmission when marking adjacent resources.


The new content is being produced intensively..🌻

Changed files in this update

Depot 3650651
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link