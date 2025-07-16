1) 100-Day Fest: Up to 100 Draws! One Per Day Free 10-Draw Fate Weave

You can perform one "One Per Day Free 10-Draw Fate Weave" each day during the availability period!

Up to 100 draws are available, so don't miss this chance!

Period:

2025/07/16 12:00～2025/08/19 11:59(JST)

2) 100-Day Fest Part 2 Login Bonus

You can get 3,000 Magica Stones by logging in once during the period, so don't miss out!

Period:

2025/07/16 12:00～2025/07/31 11:59(JST)

3) \[Fiore Finale] Mami Tomoe Featured Fate Weave

We're having a \[Fiore Finale] Mami Tomoe Featured Fate Weave that includes a bonus gauge!

Fill up the bonus gauge to a certain amount to get bonuses such as a "5★ Kioku Guaranteed Magia Key"!

Period:

2025/07/16 12:00～2025/08/19 11:59(JST)

4) 100-Day Fest Part 2 Main Quest Support Missions

We're offering Main Quest Support Missions.

Progressing through the main quest unlocks all kinds of content, so take this chance to play while extra incentives are available!

By clearing all the missions, you can get a "5★ Kioku Guaranteed Magia Key"!

Period:

2025/07/16 12:00～2025/08/19 11:59(JST)

5) 100-Day Fest Part 2: Core & Orb Login Bonus

You can get cores and orbs every day and use them for unlocking Magic!

Period:

2025/07/16 12:00～2025/08/19 11:59(JST)

6) 100-Day Fest Part 2 Event Reward Increase

Rewards added to the "Eternal Summer Days Part I" event trader!

Don't miss out on the added materials for Crystalis and Magic unlock, as well as increased Heartsand amounts!

Period:

2025/07/16 12:00～2025/08/19 11:59(JST)

7) 100-Day Fest Part 2 Score Attack Rewards Addition

Rewards added to "Eternal Summer Days Part I" Score Attack!

Don't miss out on the added materials for Crystalis and Magic unlock, as well as increased Heartsand amounts!

Period:

2025/07/16 12:00～2025/08/19 11:59(JST)

8) 100-Day Fest Half QP

Upgrade Quest QP is halved during this period!

So now's your chance to play the newly added Crystalis Quests at half the QP!

Period:

2025/07/16 12:00～2025/07/31 11:59(JST)

9) 100-Day Fest Part 2 Missions Part 1 & Part 2

We're offering missions where you can earn up to 20 Magical Cubes useful for training your Kioku!

Part 1

Period:

2025/07/16 12:00～2025/07/23 11:59(JST)

Part 2

Period:

2025/07/23 12:00～2025/07/31 11:59(JST)

10) Main Quest Addition Login Bonus

To celebrate the addition of Scene 0 Part I to the main quest, we're having a login bonus!

Period:

2025/07/23 12:00～2025/08/06 11:59(JST)