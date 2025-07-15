 Skip to content
15 July 2025 Build 19229916 Edited 15 July 2025 – 12:46:25 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Fix

1.Fix incorrect icon display

2.Fix an English localization issue

 

optimization

1.Increase the response time of long press to upgrade the truck/drone

