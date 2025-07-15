 Skip to content
15 July 2025
Hey guys, I fixed some bugs and added some new things, hope you enjoy!


New Stuff

- Added a New backrooms theme

- Backrooms Themed store

- Backrooms Themed Store Music

- Backrooms Themed Main Menu

- Backrooms Themed Main Menu Music

Fixes/Changes

- Fixed white bar in the setting menu

- Fixed free skins not unlocking

- Removed Pistol Person from trenches

- Removed the extra free hazmat skin

- Changed the noclip location

- Added note in the shop

- Expanded secrete area in backrooms

- Fixed arms randomly disapearing

- Fixed the discord button being hidden

