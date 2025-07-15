Hey guys, I fixed some bugs and added some new things, hope you enjoy!
New Stuff
- Added a New backrooms theme
- Backrooms Themed store
- Backrooms Themed Store Music
- Backrooms Themed Main Menu
- Backrooms Themed Main Menu Music
Fixes/Changes
- Fixed white bar in the setting menu
- Fixed free skins not unlocking
- Removed Pistol Person from trenches
- Removed the extra free hazmat skin
- Changed the noclip location
- Added note in the shop
- Expanded secrete area in backrooms
- Fixed arms randomly disapearing
- Fixed the discord button being hidden
Changed files in this update