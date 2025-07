BETA 7 changes

BETA 6 changes

Social media

Hey folks!This update fixes a couple of more issues reported recently by the community.- fixed dropped weapons sometimes getting stuck in world geometry by limiting their maximum physical size- fixed the neutralize_enemies task (and its kill_enemies derivative) locking up if loading a savefile which was made at a point in time where there weren't any enemies on the level yet- the neutralize_enemies task (and its kill_enemies derivative) will no longer finish as long as there are 0 enemies on the level- fixed main story narration pieces being shown on side-missions- further improvements to the lighting culling system, providing an additional performance improvement of 5% (up to 25% total)- fixed a crash that occurred when selecting an ammo type with a controllerRemember to report any issues you run into! Thanks for reading, hope you're enjoying the game!