15 July 2025 Build 19229799 Edited 15 July 2025 – 13:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community
Hey folks!

This update fixes a couple of more issues reported recently by the community.

BETA 7 changes


BASE GAME CHANGES
- fixed dropped weapons sometimes getting stuck in world geometry by limiting their maximum physical size

MAP EDITOR CHANGES
- fixed the neutralize_enemies task (and its kill_enemies derivative) locking up if loading a savefile which was made at a point in time where there weren't any enemies on the level yet
- the neutralize_enemies task (and its kill_enemies derivative) will no longer finish as long as there are 0 enemies on the level


BETA 6 changes

(did not receive its own news post)


'COLLATERAL' CAMPAIGN CHANGES
- fixed main story narration pieces being shown on side-missions

BASE GAME CHANGES
- further improvements to the lighting culling system, providing an additional performance improvement of 5% (up to 25% total)
- fixed a crash that occurred when selecting an ammo type with a controller

Remember to report any issues you run into!

Thanks for reading, hope you're enjoying the game!

