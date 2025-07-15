This update fixes a couple of more issues reported recently by the community.
BETA 7 changes
BASE GAME CHANGES
- fixed dropped weapons sometimes getting stuck in world geometry by limiting their maximum physical size
MAP EDITOR CHANGES
- fixed the neutralize_enemies task (and its kill_enemies derivative) locking up if loading a savefile which was made at a point in time where there weren't any enemies on the level yet
- the neutralize_enemies task (and its kill_enemies derivative) will no longer finish as long as there are 0 enemies on the level
BETA 6 changes(did not receive its own news post)
'COLLATERAL' CAMPAIGN CHANGES
- fixed main story narration pieces being shown on side-missions
BASE GAME CHANGES
- further improvements to the lighting culling system, providing an additional performance improvement of 5% (up to 25% total)
- fixed a crash that occurred when selecting an ammo type with a controller
Remember to report any issues you run into!
Thanks for reading, hope you're enjoying the game!
Social mediaTwitter
Discord community
YouTube
Changed depots in version140 branch