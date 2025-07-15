New Survival Mode

New- Season 1 Added. Each season lasts. In this new mode, there are onlyof battles. The 10th wave unlocks the survival challenge, with unlimited battle time. However, monsters will gradually grow stronger over time, and bosses will spawn at regular intervals. Supercats must rely on weapons and items accumulated in the first 9 waves to strive for longer survival in the 10th wave’s survival challenge. Survival duration will be recorded in the seasonal leaderboard! Let’s see who the strongest Supercat Survivor is!Complete 3 clear runs on any difficulty (clearing 20 waves counts as one clear run) to unlock Survival Mode!Each season features 3 seasonal heroes, who receive additional trait bonuses (does not affect the normal mode). The 3 seasonal heroes for this season are 【Sniper】, 【Boxer】, and 【Magician】.Each season includes 3 seasonal enhanced items, with some of their attributes strengthened (does not affect the normal mode). The 3 enhanced items for this season are 【Mob】, 【Cat Mask】, and 【Liquor】.Each season has 1 seasonal buff that applies to all characters in Survival Mode.New Survival Leaderboard - Season 1 Added. The leaderboard is synchronized with Survival Mode seasons, displaying the survival duration rankings of all Supercats participating in Survival Mode. Come compete with other Supercats!A new exclusive map for Survival Mode has been added.5 new Supercats added for free - the ranks of Supercat warriors keep growing!New Supercat: 【New Supercat: 【New Supercat: 【New Supercat: 【New Supercat: 【The first Supercat character DLC - Supercat Support Team, featuring 3 Journey to the West-themed Supercats: 【Nezha】, 【Monk Tang】, and 【Wukong】. Immortal aura arrives - get ready to join the survival challenge!Melee Weapon: Key feature - gains 3000%/3500%/4000%/5000% damage bonus based on speed; -10%/-15%/-20%/-25% damage when standing still. We’d call this the "Rampaging Cat Car Style"!Melee Weapon: Key feature - gains 5000%/6500%/9000%/12500% damage bonus based on evasion. Best paired with - DLC Supercat Wukong!1.Addedsupport.2.Added 36 new achievements, with in-game achievements synced with Steam achievements.3.Added community entries in the main menu interface.1.Reduced the health, damage, and speed of monsters in difficulties 2-6.2.Increased the maximum value limit of the 【Life Steal】 attribute, with a maximum of 10 points healed per second.3.The 【Vampire Bat】 item has added the trait of "taking 1 damage per second".Adjustments to art performance focus on two aspects: ① Fine-tuning color presentation in battle scenes to enhance the recognizability of Supercat characters—preventing maps, monsters, bullet trajectories, and effects from being overly bright (which would distract from the battle focus) and reducing visual fatigue from long play sessions; ② Improving UI interaction usability to make various states in UI interactions clearer.1.Reorganized and adjusted material textures of Supercats and monsters to highlight Supercats in battles.2.Adjusted effects such as burning, lightning, and magic weapon attacks.3.Monster-dropped coins are now blue crystals.4.Re-baked map scenes to improve brightness.5.Adjusted button interaction effects for clearer feedback.6.Adjusted UI selection state presentation.7.Fine-tuned the overall layout of all UI elements.1.Reduced the volume of the 【Long-Range Rifle】 weapon.2.Adjusted the size of some fonts in the achievements interface to avoid overlap.3.Bullets now destroy when colliding with map boundaries.1.Fixed the issue where keyboard controls couldn’t switch from the weapon slot to the refresh button when the shop interface had no items.2.Fixed the text display issue with the 【Prophet】 item.3.Fixed the issue where the 【Engine Oil】 item didn’t show values in shop items.4.Fixed the issue where the 【Mob】 item didn’t activate after defeating monsters with the 【Cat Rocket Launcher】 weapon.5.Fixed the value error of the 【Long-Range Rifle】 weapon.6.Fixed the issue where items that had reached their acquisition limit could still be randomly generated.7.Fixed the audio glitch caused by the failure retry panel popping up.8.Fixed the issue where the health bar would automatically refill at the moment a Supercat was defeated.9.Fixed the abnormal movement of some bosses.10.Fixed the abnormal selection state of the weapon details panel.11.Fixed the bullet count error of the orange-rarity 【Shotgun】 weapon.12.Fixed the issue where the cooldown of the 【Tool Hammer】 weapon didn’t decrease after obtaining the 【Engine Oil】 item.13.Fixed several multilingual translation errors in achievement descriptions.14.Fixed various minor bugs.