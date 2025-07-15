 Skip to content
15 July 2025 Build 19229693 Edited 15 July 2025 – 12:26:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

1.擎天斩龙剑、雷煞破空戟、天霜寒月枪、烬灭锋刃、梦舞霜华、天绝刀、艳妖迷魂杖、邪王巫蛊杖、赤霄神剑等装备属性增强；

2.萧凌云、唐风、唐彬、啸天、黎暮芸、呼延昭等角色增强；

3.通关地狱九后额外增加一个难度（不想坐牢，请勿轻易尝试！）；

4.感谢名单新增一位玩家；

Changed files in this update

