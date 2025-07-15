 Skip to content
Major 15 July 2025 Build 19229656
Drifting on city streets takes city streets to a whole new level with the E30 Drift Car Simulator v2 update. The E30 legend is back with visual enhancements, technical improvements, and brand new systems!

v2 Update Notes
  • Pedestrian NPC System Added: City streets are no longer empty! Watch out for pedestrians while drifting, realism has been maximized.
  • Over 20 Language Support Added: Many more players worldwide will now be able to experience the game in their own language. The E30 excitement is for everyone!
  • Graphics Quality Improved and Optimized: The visual experience has been enhanced with more vibrant colors, sharper details, and improved performance.
  • UI Tweaks Made: The menu and control panels have been made more understandable. The interface is now cleaner and more user-friendly.
  • How to Play Panel Added: A tutorial panel has been added to the game for beginners.
  • Driving Mechanics Improved: Vehicle weight, drifting sensation, and handling dynamics have been reworked. Drifting is now more balanced and more satisfying.

