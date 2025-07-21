 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
21 July 2025 Build 19229514 Edited 21 July 2025 – 14:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Added current number of players on team to the roster screen. If team is over the end of season limit, the roster number will be in RED.

Fixed a bug that was occasionally causing runners to angle towards the middle of the field when no defenders were in front of them.

Fixed issue with slowing down a game after speeding it up causing the game timing function improperly.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2393811
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link