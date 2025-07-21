Added current number of players on team to the roster screen. If team is over the end of season limit, the roster number will be in RED.
Fixed a bug that was occasionally causing runners to angle towards the middle of the field when no defenders were in front of them.
Fixed issue with slowing down a game after speeding it up causing the game timing function improperly.
Minor Update
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 2393811
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update