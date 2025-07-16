Hello Hunters around the world! We've received a lot of feedback recently, so Yu has decided to shut the servers down for maintenance from 4:00 to 5:00 AM (UTC-4) on July 16, 2025. Matchmaking will close 30 minutes beforehand. After the update, all Hunters will receive 49 Diamonds and 20,000 R-Chips via in-game mail within 3 hours after the update. Here’s what’s coming in this update:

Feature Updates:

1. RedSiren's magazine capacity will be reduced from 7 to 6.

– Great. Pirate Annie's gonna get so smug now.

2. Optimized the filtering of incorrectly flagged words.

– We won’t shame the innocent—but foul mouths? No mercy!

3. You can now skip your own skill animation by clicking.

– Bored already? Just skip it.

4. To ensure a smooth experience for all Hunters, the Outlaw Pass update is now scheduled for 11:59:59 PM on August 14.

– You’re sooo slooow! Guess Yu’s gotta wait for ya.

Bug Fixes:

1. Fixed a bug where 5-Star Pirate Octopus – Annie gave only normal bullets when using her skill on teammates.

– I hate Annie. Wanna guess why?

2. Fixed a display issue when Mad Bunny – Yu used her skill on herself at full HP.

– Hey! I'm at full HP! Why heal me? Don't waste my bombs!

3. Fixed an in-game skill description error for 5-Star Tribal Lioness – Diana.

– Okay, okay. It was a typo. Happens to anyoane.

4. Fixed an issue where toggling the mic during voice chat affected your own volume.

– If you run into me in a match, don’t forget to say hi!

5. Fixed an issue where the server name could display incorrectly in some cases.

– Network hiccups are the worst, huh?

6. Fixed a bug where Rocket Launcher kills didn't count toward mission progress and its damage was miscalculated.

– Rocket Launcher is the best weapon. Don’t @ me.

7. Fixed a freeze issue caused by sending emotes in the room before a match.

– I just wanna know—what kind of emotes were you sending?

8. Fixed a bug where the icon displayed incorrectly after a character reached max star level.

– Just curious—have you maxed out your Yu yet?

Mad Bunny - Yu