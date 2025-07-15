The time is NOW, Sire! The long march is finally over and your forces have finally arrived at our divine destination - Stronghold Crusader: Definitive Edition is out now with a 10% launch discount!

The fan reception to Stronghold: Definitive Edition in 2023 showed us the hunger in the community for more games that take the cult classic games of the past, leaving the gold while elevating the old. The tremendous outpouring of love has pushed us to make this definitive edition of the fan-favourite Crusader the best it possible can be, adding more features, fixes and content than anyone could have expected. We can't wait to see how fans take this reimagined classic and make it their own.

Every bit of feedback across our demos has helped to inform the final game, allowing us to craft this expanded remaster hand-in-hand with the community. This player-first development focus has helped to shape this into a love letter to the golden age of isometric strategy games, one that will continue after launch with a robust roadmap of updates and DLC.



The fundamental game will feel like an elevated version of the classic experience for returning fans and new players alike. With improvements and expansions to practically every core feature and beyond: reworked visuals, higher fidelity audio, new units, new AI Lords, new modes, 10k units cap, co-op, new missions, larger-than-ever maps, 8-player Steam multiplayer, Steam Workshop support, QoL improvements and more!

Stronghold Crusader: Definitive Edition is the culmination of almost a quarter century of development experience, fan support and technological advancements. Better-looking, smoother-running and bigger in all ways possible, Stronghold Crusader: DE is the ultimate way to take a trip down memory lane.

Critical Reception

Inverse (9/10) -- "This Definitive Edition is a genuinely massive update that improves the game in a handful of crucial ways. It’s taken one of the best castle builders of all time and transformed it into something truly definitive."

Finger Guns (9/10) -- "Stronghold Crusader: Definitive Edition sets a gold standard of what should be expected of remasters."

4Players (8.5/10) -- "Stronghold Crusader Definitive Edition offers the core of the RTS masterpiece in a beautiful, fluid, and improved form."

Stronghold Crusader DE is out NOW on Steam with a 10% launch discount!

Please submit issues both large and small through the Firefly Studios support site . Between this and ourwe are dedicated to fixing any significant issues players are having and the more reports we get the faster and more effectively we can do that :)





\[