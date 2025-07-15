Hi Everyone,



In Version 2.3, the auto aim feature has been improved. With auto aim activated, your character will automatically face the nearest monster. Additionally, you can unlock the auto aim by holding down the attack button, allowing for more precise targeting.

Also, there are some modifications and bugs fix come with this version. Please feel free to check it out!





New Features

Improve Auto Aim Feature

Add illustration at unlock pages

Modifications

Level Stack rename to Level Lock

Increase star requirement for unlock new map

Modify Monster Generate Speed

Increase health increase speed of trees

Bug Bix