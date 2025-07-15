 Skip to content
15 July 2025
Hi Everyone,


In Version 2.3, the auto aim feature has been improved. With auto aim activated, your character will automatically face the nearest monster. Additionally, you can unlock the auto aim by holding down the attack button, allowing for more precise targeting.

Also, there are some modifications and bugs fix come with this version. Please feel free to check it out!

New Features

  • Improve Auto Aim Feature

  • Add illustration at unlock pages

Modifications

  • Level Stack rename to Level Lock

  • Increase star requirement for unlock new map

  • Modify Monster Generate Speed

  • Increase health increase speed of trees

Bug Bix

  • Fix Hide Environmental Decoration Feature

  • Fix item skipping problem when Level Lock is on

  • Fix item skipping problem when click on level up button

