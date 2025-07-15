Hi Everyone,
In Version 2.3, the auto aim feature has been improved. With auto aim activated, your character will automatically face the nearest monster. Additionally, you can unlock the auto aim by holding down the attack button, allowing for more precise targeting.
Also, there are some modifications and bugs fix come with this version. Please feel free to check it out!
New Features
Improve Auto Aim Feature
Add illustration at unlock pages
Modifications
Level Stack rename to Level Lock
Increase star requirement for unlock new map
Modify Monster Generate Speed
Increase health increase speed of trees
Bug Bix
Fix Hide Environmental Decoration Feature
Fix item skipping problem when Level Lock is on
Fix item skipping problem when click on level up button
Changed files in this update