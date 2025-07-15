 Skip to content
Major 15 July 2025 Build 19229398 Edited 15 July 2025 – 16:33:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Hey guys!

We managed to finish the translation of the game into Chinese faster, so the update can be posted here sooner than planned!

A few words about this update... It's been a bit more difficult than the previous one due to amount of animations and the number of huge lewd scenes, but nonetheless, it is here and hopefully you'll enjoy what's inside!

The lewd scenes this time depend hugely on your routes, so I really encourage you to check all of them. You can have fun with:
- Sarah (Solo route)
- Open Sarah's extra scene (Backdoor *WINK-WINK)
- Megan and Sarah (Threesome route)
- Carrie (Special scene)
- Megan and Faith (Special scene)

So, what I'm trying to say here is that if you stick to one route only, you'll get quite a limited amount of content (if we drop out the main story), but in reality there's a lot more scenes to discover. I've also made a gallery indicator to highlight the scenes you might miss, hope it'll be helpful. Or you can always use Gallery Unlocker and see them all, heh. It's your call!

Alright, let's get started!

Changelog

  • 875 still images.

  • 46 animations.

  • Edits in previous episodes.

  • Gallery indicator.

  • Code improvements.

  • CHINESE TRANSLATION (!!!).
    You can switch the language in the settings menu. It's recommended to restart the game after the switch, especially if you use 3rd party mods for the game.

  • Polished a bit GUI and settings menu.

  • Reworked some older animations (5 animations from the dinner scene with Megan in Episode 2 Ch.2)

That's it guys, have FUN!

