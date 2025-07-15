 Skip to content
15 July 2025 Build 19229297 Edited 15 July 2025 – 12:09:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
This update was shaped by feedback from our early access players — thank you for your continued support!

🔹 Added support for the following languages: Turkish, German, French, Italian, Russian, Portuguese, Spanish, Japanese, Korean, and Simplified Chinese
🔹 Improved UI panels for better clarity and accessibility
🔹 Enemy spawn times have been reduced based on the number of nights survived
🔹 Golem animation and movement speed reduced by 20%
🔹 Various bugs have been fixed

