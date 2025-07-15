This update was shaped by feedback from our early access players — thank you for your continued support!



🔹 Added support for the following languages: Turkish, German, French, Italian, Russian, Portuguese, Spanish, Japanese, Korean, and Simplified Chinese

🔹 Improved UI panels for better clarity and accessibility

🔹 Enemy spawn times have been reduced based on the number of nights survived

🔹 Golem animation and movement speed reduced by 20%

🔹 Various bugs have been fixed