15 July 2025 Build 19229286 Edited 15 July 2025 – 13:09:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This version comes packed with goodies, despite the version looking like a small patch.

  • Fixed bug that sometimes prevented progression to the next map.

  • Added a loading screen.

  • Added a notification when the game saves.

  • Two new fight moves that can be used by both the Warrior and the Rogue.

  • Improved the forest map with new buildings and altered the possible paths.

  • General fixes for performance.

  • Altered the final boss's abilities to be blockable by weapon / shield.

Enjoy! ⚔️

Changed files in this update

Depot 3859381
