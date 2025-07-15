This version comes packed with goodies, despite the version looking like a small patch.
Fixed bug that sometimes prevented progression to the next map.
Added a loading screen.
Added a notification when the game saves.
Two new fight moves that can be used by both the Warrior and the Rogue.
Improved the forest map with new buildings and altered the possible paths.
General fixes for performance.
Altered the final boss's abilities to be blockable by weapon / shield.
Enjoy! ⚔️
Changed files in this update